The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal Women0B'ham City Women0

Arsenal Women v Birmingham City Women

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

  • 18Peyraud-Magnin
  • 17Evans
  • 6Williamson
  • 16Quinn
  • 3Mitchell
  • 19Wälti
  • 7van de Donk
  • 15McCabe
  • 8Nobbs
  • 23Mead
  • 11Miedema

Substitutes

  • 1van Veenendaal
  • 12Samuelsson
  • 20Bloodworth
  • 21Kemme
  • 24Kuyken

B'ham City Women

  • 30Berger
  • 23Scott
  • 25Mannion
  • 3Sargeant
  • 6Harrop
  • 7Arthur
  • 37Staniforth
  • 14Follis
  • 18Scofield
  • 8Mayling
  • 15Wellings

Substitutes

  • 2Williams
  • 11Quinn
  • 21Hayles
  • 29Hampton
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Emma Mitchell (Arsenal Women).

Attempt blocked. Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Meaghan Sargeant.

Offside, Arsenal Women. Jordan Nobbs tries a through ball, but Katie McCabe is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chloe Arthur.

Attempt saved. Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Emma Follis (Birmingham City Women).

Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Women).

Offside, Arsenal Women. Katie McCabe tries a through ball, but Lisa Evans is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lia Wälti.

Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women).

Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).

Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women76103132819
2Man City Women74302361715
3B'ham City Women742163314
4Chelsea Women724135-210
5Liverpool Women630348-49
6Reading Women622268-28
7Bristol City Women622258-38
8West Ham Women6213814-67
9Brighton Women7115515-104
10Everton Ladies5023410-62
11Yeovil Town Ladies6006419-150
View full The FA Women's Super League table

