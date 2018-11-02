Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha has won 11 penalties in the Premier League since August 2014

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea's Eden Hazard is expected to be fit to play some part against Crystal Palace after recovering from a recent back injury.

In-form Blues midfielder Ross Barkley is set to start, having been rested for Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Derby County.

Forward Wilfried Zaha missed Palace's midweek defeat at Middlesbrough with a shoulder problem but is fit.

But Christian Benteke, Scott Dann and Joel Ward remain sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: On the face of it there seems little likelihood of Crystal Palace ending Chelsea's unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Palace have been severely hampered by injuries to their strikers, but even at full strength their squad looks short on real top-flight quality.

Wilfried Zaha has that in spades, of course, but would he regularly get in Chelsea's side? Almost certainly not - and that's the gulf Roy Hodgson has to try to bridge. But the beauty of football is that it does throw up surprises - and Palace's wins at Chelsea in 2015 and 2017 certainly fall into that category.

After his time at Inter Milan, Roy Hodgson's reputation among Italian coaches has remained high - and Maurizio Sarri will be more wary of Hodgson's scheming than any single name on the Eagles' teamsheet.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has got a talented squad and happy camp - they are playing well, winning and enjoying themselves, and I think that will continue on Sunday.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Palace have won two of the last three meetings and two of the last three clashes at Stamford Bridge.

Four of the last six meetings have ended 2-1.

Chelsea

Chelsea have drawn three of their last five league matches, winning two.

Six of their seven league goals conceded this season have come at home.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri could equal Frank Clark's Premier League record of staying unbeaten in his first 11 Premier League games.

Eden Hazard has scored just one goal in 10 Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace.

Ross Barkley has scored in each of his last three Premier League games for Chelsea - only two Englishmen have scored in four in a row for the Blues, Frank Lampard and Mark Stein.

Crystal Palace