Manchester City v Southampton

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson could keep a seventh consecutive Premier League clean sheet

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will be out for five to six weeks with knee ligament damage sustained in Thursday's Carabao Cup tie.

Ilkay Gundogan is a doubt with a hamstring injury while defender Danilo could also be ruled out by an ankle problem.

Southampton forward Charlie Austin is a doubt with a shoulder injury.

Midfielder Pierre Hojbjerg will also be assessed after a recent illness.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE Two coaches with much in common, having played for Barcelona and managed Manchester City, but current objectives for Pep Guardiola and Mark Hughes are very different.

By this stage last year City already held a five point lead at the top, this season there is a more robust title race for Guardiola to deal with.

Meanwhile, Southampton are just two points above the relegation zone and are in danger of setting a new club record of six games in a row without scoring.

Saints have only delivered six league goals in total this season. Sergio Aguero has scored that many by himself.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Saints kept a clean sheet against Newcastle and Bournemouth in their past two games, but stopping City's attack is something else entirely. I cannot see it happening.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v rock band Bring Me The Horizon

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

City have won seven of their last nine Premier League meetings with Southampton, drawing one and losing one with an aggregate scoreline of 22-9.

Saints are winless in their last eight visits in all competitions at the Etihad Stadium, drawing one and losing seven.

Manchester City

City have won seven of their last eight matches in all competitions.

They are the only team in the Premier League this season to have won their first five home games.

Only Liverpool (one) have conceded fewer home league goals than City's tally of two this season.

They are looking to keep seven consecutive league clean sheets for the first time.

Sergio Aguero is one short of becoming the ninth player to score 150 Premier League goals.

Southampton