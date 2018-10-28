Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Rangers, Hearts, Celtic, League Cup semi-finals

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen's starting line-up for the Hampden League Cup semi-final with Rangers was picked six days ago. (Sunday Mail - print edition)

Derek McInnes would trade finishing second in the Premiership for the fifth year in a row to add a second trophy to his CV. (Sunday National)

Niall McGinn is happy to be the target of stick from Rangers fans at Hampden, but finds it amusing the same fans who hate him playing for Aberdeen and previous club Celtic cheer him on for Northern Ireland. (The Sun on Sunday)

Steven Gerrard says he was not being disrespectful when he said Rangers were "a class above" Aberdeen after the 1-1 draw at Pittodrie in August. (Scotland on Sunday)

Rangers winger Daniel Candeias believes they are destined to win a trophy this season. (The Herald on Sunday)

Hearts against Celtic being played at Murrayfield means the game is "more neutral" says Tynecastle boss Craig Levein, believing Hampden is like a "second home" to Celtic. (Sunday Mail)

Steven Naismith is the biggest danger to Celtic's hopes of beating Hearts at Murrayfield, says Parkhead winger James Forrest. (Sunday National)

Brendan Rodgers wants Celtic defender Jack Hendry to use fellow centre-back Dedryck Boyata as a role model in how to bounce back from criticism. (The Mail on Sunday - print edition)

Charlie Mulgrew could miss Scotland's Nations League double header with Albania and Israel next month after lasting just 15 minutes of Blackburn Rovers' 1-1 draw with West Brom on Saturday. (Sunday Mail - print edition)

The Scottish FA are set for a potential million-dollar windfall as a consequence of Scotland qualifying for the 2019 Women's World Cup. The SFA will receive $750,000 for the team qualifying, while another $20m had been set aside to assist the 24 qualifying nations, and also to compensate clubs. (The Herald on Sunday)