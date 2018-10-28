Hearts can keep fighting at top of the Premiership - Ann Budge

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Dundee 0-3 Hearts

League Cup semi-final: Hearts v Celtic Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 28 October Kick-off: 13:30 GMT Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Hearts owner Ann Budge sees "no reason at all why" the Premiership leaders cannot maintain their title challenge.

The club are five points clear of second-placed Kilmarnock, and six ahead of champions Celtic - albeit having played a game more than the latter.

And the Tynecastle side take on Celtic in Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final at Murrayfield.

"I don't see why not, quite frankly," said Budge when asked if Hearts' challenge was sustainable.

"We're investing for the long term and if we keep doing that I see no reason at all why we can't keep fighting at the top of the league.

"We've been investing very heavily for the last four years, particularly in the academy and in the football operation."

Budge took over the Edinburgh outfit in 2014, bringing the club out of administration. Since then Hearts won the Championship in 2015, returned to European football by finishing third in the top flight the following year, and building a new main stand last year.

Regular payments from the Foundation of Hearts fans group have reached £8m.

"The supporters have been quite incredible," added Budge on BBC Radio 5live before Hearts' first domestic cup semi-final in five years.

"It's euphoric [being in the semi-final]. It has really taken the city by storm. We are absolutely delighted to be doing what we're doing. The fact we're going to have 30,000 supporters is a dream come true."