Match ends, SV Werder Bremen 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 6.
Werder Bremen 2-6 Bayer Leverkusen: Claudio Pizarro scores for 19th year in row
-
- From the section European Football
Claudio Pizarro became only the second 40-year-old to score a Bundesliga goal - but his Werder Bremen side were thrashed by Bayer Leverkusen.
Leverkusen were 3-0 up when Peruvian Pizarro scored from 12 yards out - the 19th year in a row in which he has scored a Bundesliga goal.
But in the end mid-table Leverkusen ran out convincing winners against fourth-placed Werder.
Two of their goals came courtesy of Sebastian Langkamp own goals.
Pizarro, in his fifth spell at Werder Bremen, is the top-scoring foreign player in Bundesliga history with 193.
He has scored a Bundesliga goal in each calendar year since 1999 - despite spending 2007-08 with Chelsea - and a joint record 18 seasons.
Line-ups
Werder Bremen
- 1Pavlenka
- 13VeljkovicBooked at 61mins
- 15LangkampBooked at 42mins
- 32FriedlSubstituted forPizarroat 45'minutes
- 23Gebre Selassie
- 35Eggestein
- 17SahinSubstituted forRashicaat 70'minutes
- 30Klaassen
- 5Augustinsson
- 8OsakoSubstituted forMöhwaldat 79'minutes
- 10Kruse
Substitutes
- 4Pizarro
- 6Möhwald
- 7Kainz
- 9Harnik
- 11Rashica
- 24Eggestein
- 40Plogmann
B Leverkusen
- 1Hrádecky
- 4TahBooked at 48mins
- 5Bender
- 6Dragovic
- 23Weiser
- 29HavertzSubstituted forAlarioat 81'minutes
- 8BenderSubstituted forKohrat 59'minutes
- 18Wendell
- 38BellarabiSubstituted forBaileyat 52'minutes
- 31VollandBooked at 24mins
- 10Brandt
Substitutes
- 7Sampaio Filho
- 9Bailey
- 11Thelin
- 13Alario
- 16Jedvaj
- 21Kohr
- 28Özcan
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz
- Attendance:
- 40,400
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away12
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 6.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Theodor Gebre Selassie.
Foul by Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen).
Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Aleksandar Dragovic tries a through ball, but Lucas Alario is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Dominik Kohr (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wendell.
Attempt saved. Julian Brandt (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Davy Klaassen (SV Werder Bremen).
Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen).
Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Jonathan Tah.
Attempt saved. Ludwig Augustinsson (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Kruse.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lucas Alario replaces Kai Havertz.
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Kevin Möhwald replaces Yuya Osako.
Attempt missed. Davy Klaassen (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Davy Klaassen (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! SV Werder Bremen 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 6. Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mitchell Weiser.
Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominik Kohr (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Attempt saved. Julian Brandt (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dominik Kohr.
Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mitchell Weiser.
Goal!
Goal! SV Werder Bremen 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 5. Aleksandar Dragovic (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Theodor Gebre Selassie.
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Milot Rashica replaces Nuri Sahin.
Attempt missed. Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Claudio Pizarro with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Max Kruse (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! SV Werder Bremen 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 4. Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Volland.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Bayer 04 Leverkusen). Video Review.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Goal!
Goal! SV Werder Bremen 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3. Yuya Osako (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Sven Bender.
Booking
Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card.
Ludwig Augustinsson (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Goal!
Goal! SV Werder Bremen 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3. Claudio Pizarro (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Davy Klaassen.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Dominik Kohr replaces Lars Bender.