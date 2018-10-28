Napoli 1-1 Roma: Dries Mertens rescues point for hosts

From the section

Dries Mertens has scored 72 Serie A goals - a joint record with Luis Oliveira for a Belgian

Dries Mertens scored a last-minute equaliser as second-placed Napoli held Roma.

The game started without the video assistant referee technology because of technical problems, which were fixed by the 12th minute.

Roma, who are in eighth place, led when Stephen el Shaarawy converted Cengiz Under's cross.

But Mertens equalised when he turned home Jose Callejon's scuffed shot from Lorenzo Insigne's cross.

Earlier in the day, Suso scored a winner as AC Milan beat Sampdoria 3-2 in an entertaining game.