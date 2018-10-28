Italian Serie A
Napoli1Roma1

Napoli 1-1 Roma: Dries Mertens rescues point for hosts

Dries Mertens
Dries Mertens has scored 72 Serie A goals - a joint record with Luis Oliveira for a Belgian

Dries Mertens scored a last-minute equaliser as second-placed Napoli held Roma.

The game started without the video assistant referee technology because of technical problems, which were fixed by the 12th minute.

Roma, who are in eighth place, led when Stephen el Shaarawy converted Cengiz Under's cross.

But Mertens equalised when he turned home Jose Callejon's scuffed shot from Lorenzo Insigne's cross.

Earlier in the day, Suso scored a winner as AC Milan beat Sampdoria 3-2 in an entertaining game.

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 25Ospina
  • 23HysajSubstituted forMalcuitat 70'minutes
  • 33Albiol
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Callejón
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 17HamsikSubstituted forZielinskiat 75'minutes
  • 8Ruiz
  • 24Insigne
  • 99MilikSubstituted forMertensat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Malcuit
  • 14Mertens
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 20Zielinski
  • 27Karnezis
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 42Diawara
  • 90Daniele

Roma

  • 1OlsenBooked at 80mins
  • 18Santon
  • 44ManolasBooked at 68minsSubstituted forFazioat 75'minutes
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 11Kolarov
  • 16De RossiSubstituted forCristanteat 43'minutes
  • 42NzonziBooked at 58mins
  • 17ÜnderSubstituted forFlorenziat 65'minutes
  • 7PellegriniBooked at 80mins
  • 92El Shaarawy
  • 9DzekoBooked at 55mins

Substitutes

  • 3Pellegrini
  • 4Cristante
  • 14Schick
  • 15Marcano
  • 19Coric
  • 20Fazio
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 24Florenzi
  • 63Cerantola Fuzato
  • 83Mirante
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home26
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home17
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Napoli 1, Roma 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Napoli 1, Roma 1.

Goal!

Goal! Napoli 1, Roma 1. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by José Callejón.

Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne with a cross.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Kevin Malcuit.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Allan.

Offside, Napoli. Allan tries a through ball, but José Callejón is caught offside.

Offside, Napoli. Allan tries a through ball, but Mário Rui is caught offside.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.

José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).

Offside, Napoli. Allan tries a through ball, but Dries Mertens is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Robin Olsen (Roma) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski following a corner.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Federico Fazio.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.

Attempt blocked. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Malcuit.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Davide Santon.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Federico Fazio replaces Kostas Manolas because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski replaces Marek Hamsik.

Offside, Napoli. Dries Mertens tries a through ball, but José Callejón is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by José Callejón.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.

Attempt saved. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

Attempt blocked. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Foul by Kevin Malcuit (Napoli).

Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Kevin Malcuit replaces Elseid Hysaj.

Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Napoli).

Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross.

Booking

Kostas Manolas (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kostas Manolas (Roma).

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Alessandro Florenzi replaces Cengiz Ünder.

Offside, Napoli. Mário Rui tries a through ball, but José Callejón is caught offside.

