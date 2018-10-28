Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy lose 3-2 to Houston to miss out on MLS play-offs

Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined 22 goals in his debut season for LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and LA Galaxy missed out on the MLS play-offs after losing 3-2 to Houston Dynamos, despite leading 2-0 at half-time.

The Galaxy needed to win to clinch the last play-off sport in the Western Conference, but Real Salt Lake have qualified instead, finishing a point ahead of Los Angeles.

Ola Kamara scored twice for Galaxy inside the opening 30 minutes.

But Ronaldo Pena scored a 98th-minute winner to complete Houston's comeback.

It will be disappointment for Swedish striker Ibrahimovic who joined Galaxy from Manchester United in March and scored 22 goals in his debut season.

The 37-year-old announced his own arrival in MLS with a full-page advert in the Los Angeles Times, saying: "Dear Los Angeles, you're welcome."

Wayne Rooney's DC United drew 0-0 with Chicago Fire to finish fourth in the Eastern Conference and earn a home tie in the first round of the play-offs.

New York Red Bulls won the Supporters' Shield as the club with the best regular season record.