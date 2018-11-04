Huddersfield Town v Fulham

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner last saw his side score a league goal at home in April.

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield could welcome back Terence Kongolo, Tommy Smith and Rajiv van La Parra from injury and Abdelhamid Sabiri after illness.

Terriers boss David Wagner has said Danny Williams is the only player definitely unavailable to him.

Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald is eligible after he missed the League Cup defeat to Manchester City due to suspension.

Defender Joe Bryan remains on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "Everyone feels that we are ready and that we really want to take this opportunity.

"We have to create an atmosphere on the pitch and show everyone that the Terriers are here to get something."

Fulham head coach Slavisa Jokanovic on his future: "This kind of situation is part of football. I am not here three days, I am here three years and the board must have some kind of opinion about my work.

"From my side, I have the confidence, and believe in my job. People around me are professional and we don't try to make some crazy things.

"We know it's not an easy job ahead of us, we must be brave and encourage the team not to stop, never give up."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

On current form, this looks like it could be a game in the Championship next season - these two teams have managed one win from their combined 20 league games so far.

Huddersfield have not scored a goal in any of their five home games this season either, but surely that has to change against a Fulham team with the worst defensive record in the Premier League?

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is their first top-flight meeting since Fulham beat Huddersfield 1-0 at Craven Cottage in April 1952.

Fulham are unbeaten in the last 11 league meetings.

The Cottagers beat the Terriers by an aggregate score of 9-1 in their two matches in the Championship in the 2016-17 season.

Huddersfield

Huddersfield could become only the second team in English Football League history to fail to score in their first six home games of a season, after Mansfield who failed to score in their first nine in the third tier in 1971-72.

In total, they have failed to score in their last seven home top-flight matches.

Since they scored against Watford in April, Huddersfield have had 76 shots in home Premier League games without scoring.

Only three teams have had a winless run of at least 11 matches from the beginning of a Premier League season and gone on to avoid relegation - Derby County (13 in 2000-01), Everton (12 in 1994-95) and Blackburn Rovers (11 in 1996-97).

Fulham