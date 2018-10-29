Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Rangers, Ferguson, Gerrard, Celtic, Christie, Hearts, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Derek McInnes insists Lewis Ferguson was "born to play at Hampden" after the teenager popped up to head Aberdeen into the Betfred Cup Final. (Daily Record)

Rampant Ryan Christie hopes his Betfred Cup heroics help him seal a new deal at Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

On-loan Celtic defender Filip Benkovic paid tribute to the victims of the Leicester helicopter tragedy - and dedicated Sunday's victory at BT Murrayfield to the bereaved families. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Steven Gerrard has warned his Rangers players they will be replaced by new signings if they don't improve the standard of their attacking play in the coming months. (Scotsman)

Craig Levein revealed that he expects key Hearts duo Steven Naismith and Peter Haring to miss Wednesday's Edinburgh derby, while Clevid Dikamona is also a doubt. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Derek McInnes insisted his Aberdeen team can give Celtic a real game in the Betfred Cup final and go on to win the second trophy of his reign. (The Times, subscription required)

Aberdeen's Hampdenhero Lewis Ferguson has recalled how Rangers told him he "wasn't good enough" as a youngster, but "that just gave me the motivation to prove them wrong". (Scottish Sun)

Steven Gerrard shouldered full responsibility for the latest Hampden heartache to afflict Rangers. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will look to offer Ryan Christie a new contract after the striker came off the bench to play a part in all three Celtic goals at Murrayfield yesterday. (Herald)

Hibs midfielder Mark Milligan says keeping a lid on emotions will be key to winning the Edinburgh derby against Hearts on Wednesday night. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Barry Ferguson insists Kelty Hearts "deserve to go on a journey" as their new boss received a hero's welcome at his first game in charge. (Daily Record)