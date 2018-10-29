Coleraine boss Rodney McAree seeks 'professional' response

Glentoran and Coleraine's latest league encounter ended in a 2-2 draw at the Oval

Bet McLean League Cup third round Date: Tuesday, 30 October Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on Radio Ulster MW from 19:30 GMT and the BBC Sport website

Coleraine manager Rodney McAree has called on his players to produce a "professional" performance against Glentoran in the League Cup on Tuesday.

The Bannsiders travel to the Oval with a quarter-final meeting against Crusaders up for grabs.

Linfield host Institute with the winners set to meet either Newry or Portadown, who also play on Tuesday.

Ards, Ballymena United, Cliftonville and Dungannon Swifts have already secured their places in the last eight.

McAree enjoyed success in the competition last season, guiding the Swifts to their first ever senior trophy with a 3-1 win over Ballymena United in the final.

Having secured his first win as Coleraine manager against Crusaders, the former Swifts boss watched his side slump to a 2-1 home defeat to Cliftonville.

"We have had maybe only four training sessions since I came in. It has been Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday in terms of matches and that can be a little bit frustrating," said McAree.

"Everybody wants to play games but you would like to get a bit more time on the training pitch to put your stamp on things a bit more but that has not happened yet."

McAree led Dungannon Swifts to their first senior trophy in February

Glentoran bounced back from four consecutive losses to register their first win of the month against Ards on Saturday as striker Curtis Allen surpassed the 100-goal mark for the club.

"We have had a lot of really hard matches recently," said manager Ronnie McFall, whose side had three players sent off against Glenavon on 20 October before exiting the Co Antrim Shield at the hands of Linfield the following Tuesday.

"We will have to do a head count on Monday and see where we are. Like every other match, we will play to win."

McLaughlin to make changes for Windsor test

Institute boss Paddy McLaughlin suggested after Saturday's win at Warrenpoint that he would rotate his squad for their trip to south Belfast.

Stute have collected nine points from their last four league matches to sit seventh in the league, with McLaughlin insisting that securing their place in the Irish Premiership is the club's main priority.

"We have played everyone in the league this year and as far as I can see Linfield were head and shoulders above any other team," he said.

"It is going to be tough, we know what we are in for and it gives us a chances to rotate a couple of players."

Portadown travel to Newry having secured their biggest win of the season on Saturday, defeating Ballinamallard 5-0 at Shamrock Park.

Premiership newcomers Newry have not won in their last 10 games and sit just one point off bottom spot.

Darren Mullen's side defeated Knockbreda 1-0 in the second round in late August, but have won just once since then.