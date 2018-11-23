Transfer quiz: How much do you remember about Scotland's largest transfer deals?
This month marks the 18th anniversary of the Scottish transfer record being not only broken but smashed, with the first eight-figure outlay by a club north of the border.
The changed economics and landscape of Scottish football means the likelihood of that record outlay being broken looks increasingly diminished, and for a whole generation the idea of a Scottish side spending so much on one player is almost a dream.
But how much do you remember about the biggest purchases in Scottish football? Try our transfer ranker below and see how well you get on.