Derby County: Championship club 'settle differences' with former chief executive Sam Rush

Sam Rush (left) brought Derby chairman Mel Morris (right) to the club in May 2015

Derby County have announced they have "settled their respective differences" with former chief executive Sam Rush.

Rush was sacked in May 2017 before the club announced in March this year that they were going to sue him for gross misconduct.

He denied doing anything wrong and planned to counter-sue for unfair dismissal and breach of contract.

The Championship club said both parties "are now moving on with their lives and no further comment will be made".