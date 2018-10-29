African Champions League: 60,000 fans to see Al Ahly in final

Al Ahly fans are set to back their team as the Egyptians bid for a ninth African Champions League title

Al Ahly's bid to win a ninth African Champions League will be backed by 60,000 fans for the home leg of their final on Friday

The Egyptians host Tunisia's Esperance at Alexandria's Borg El Arab stadium before the second leg on 9 November.

Esperance are aiming for a third continental title and have finished as runners-up four times including in 2012 when they lost 3-2 to Al Ahly.

The overall winners will also qualify for December's Club World Cup in UAE.

Despite the tickets that are going on sale, half available on line and half at various sales points, the stadium will be 26,000 short of full capacity

Al Ahly had hoped to host the game at the Cairo International Stadium but it is still undergoing some maintenance work.

Very few matches in Egypt have had large crowds since the Port Said disaster in 2012, when more than 70 Al Ahly fans were killed in clashes with Al Masry supporters.

A similar number of fans were allowed to watch the first leg of last year's final when Ahly hosted Morocco's Wydad Casablanca and that match passed off peacefully.

Limited numbers of supporters have been allowed to attend league matches this season. which have not resulted in major incidents.

The largest attendances in Egypt since 2012 have been reserved for the national team, including 65,000 to see the Pharaohs beat Congo last year to qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals.