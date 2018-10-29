Stefan Payne: Bristol Rovers fine striker over gesture towards fans

Stefan Payne has netted twice in 11 league appearances since joining Bristol Rovers in August

Bristol Rovers striker Stefan Payne has apologised after being fined by the League One club for reportedly making a rude gesture towards their own fans.

The incident occurred as Payne, 27, and his teammates left the pitch following their loss at his former club Barnsley.

"I accept that my actions on Saturday were wrong. I apologise," he said.

Manager Darrell Clarke told the club website: "We by no stretch excuse Stefan's actions following the final whistle at Oakwell."

Clarke, whose side are 20th in the table, above the relegation zone on goal difference only, continued: "A good number of Rovers supporters made the long trip to Barnsley and we as a team are grateful for that support.

"While we are all feeling frustration given the current climate of the league position, it's important that we are all pulling together in the right direction.

"A full internal investigation [took place] after the game and a disciplinary procedure has been concluded. Stefan has been fined for the incident and has been reminded about his future conduct."