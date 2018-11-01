Welsh Premier League & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 2 November

Aberystwyth Town v The New Saints; 19:45 GMT: Aberystwyth are seventh after last weekend's games, which saw them beat Llanelli while top of the table New Saints maintained a one point lead over Connah's Quay after their draw at Newtown. Saints won 6-0 in the reverse game at Park Hall earlier in the season and Aber have not won this fixture since 2007.

Cefn Druids v Newtown; 19:45 GMT: Fourth placed Newtown , whose 100% home record was ended by New Saints last weekend, drew 0-0 at The Rock in last season's corresponding fixture. Druids have only lost once at home this season but are only three points above the bottom three after failing to win in their last three games.

Saturday, 3 November

Carmarthen Town v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 GMT: In the first Welsh Premier League meeting between the sides since 2008, Caernarfon are eighth after five games without a win while Carmarthen's winless run extends to seven games and leaves them in the bottom two.

Caernarfon Town and Connah's Quay played our a goalless draw last weekend

Connah's Quay Nomads v Llanelli Town; 14:30 GMT: Llanelli remain the bottom of the table but are only two points behind Carmarthen and Llandudno. They suffered a heavy 7-0 defeat at the hands of Nomads in their first game back in the Welsh Premier League on the opening weekend of the season in August. Andy Morrison's side are second in the table, a point behind New Saints.

Bala Town v Cardiff Met; 19:30 GMT: Cardiff Met are unbeaten in their last three games although they came from behind to rescue a point against strugglers Carmarthen last weekend, which was enough to move up to fifth. Bala will be looking to bounce back after suffering their first home loss of the league campaign, and Colin Caton's men are fifth in the table.

Sunday, 4 November

Barry Town v Llandudno; 14:30 GMT: Barry maintained their impressive season to stay in the top three with a 1-0 at Bala last Saturday - their third successive victory. Llandudno halted a run of five consecutive defeats with a point against Cefn Druids but they are only outside the bottom two on goal difference.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 3 November: Merthyr Town v Dorchester Town; 15:00 GMT

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 3 November: Colwyn Bay v Chasetown; 15:00 GMT

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 4 November

Abergavenny Women v Port Talbot Town Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies v Rhyl Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Cardiff Met Ladies v Llandudno Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Cyncoed Ladies v Swansea City Ladies; 14:00 GMT