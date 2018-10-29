Nuneaton Borough close academy because of lack of funding

Port Vale owner Norman Smurthwaite bought Nuneaton Borough's ground in June this year

Nuneaton Borough have closed their academy as uncertainty over their future continues.

The National League North club has struggled to pay its players and staff, with no-one claiming ownership.

They have withdrawn their academy side from all competitions, with injuries also making it hard to field a team.

"We thank Andy Turner, Luke Brooks, David Faulkner and the academy staff for their efforts in helping us get as far as we did," a statement said.

"We have worked with the education provider to help all of the scholars find a suitable facility to continue their studies, as well as somewhere to further their footballing development."

Supporters formed a phoenix club 10 years ago when the former incarnation of Nuneaton Borough were liquidated before reforming as Nuneaton Town.

The 'Borough' part of the club's name was reinstated during the summer.