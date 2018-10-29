Glasgow City: Through the years

Glasgow City with their first trophy in 2007/08
Glasgow City begin their run in 2007/08.
Glasgow City win the SWPL1 in 2008/09
Two in a row for Glasgow City in 2008/09.
Glasgow City win the SWPL1 in 2009
Three in a row also comes in 2009, as a shorter season was held before 2010's move to summer football.
Glasgow City win the SWPL1 in 2010
Glasgow City's championship squad from 2010 marks their fourth consecutive title.
Glasgow City win the SWPL1 in 2011
Title holders again in 2011...
Glasgow City win the SWPL1 in 2012
...and in 2012, where they recorded a domestic clean sweep.
Glasgow City win the SWPL1 in 2013
The run continues into 2013.
Glasgow City win the SWPL1 in 2014
The new look Premier League trophy remains with Glasgow City in 2014.
Glasgow City win the SWPL1 in 2015
Glasgow City won the title by six points in 2015.
Glasgow City win the SWPL1 in 2016
Champions again in 2016.
Glasgow City win the SWPL1 in 2017
The SWPL1 winners again in 2017...
Glasgow City win the SWPL1 in 2018
...before making it 12-in-a-row with the 2018 title-winning squad.

