Luke Ayling: Leeds United defender out for two months with knee injury
-
- From the section Leeds United
Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has been ruled out for two months with a knee injury.
The 27-year-old has made 16 appearances this season, scoring once.
He suffered the injury in Saturday's 1-1 Championship draw with Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.
"It is our job as a medical department to work closely with the player and get him back involved as soon as possible," head of medicine and performance Rob Price told the club website.