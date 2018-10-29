Derry City's search for successor to Kenny Shiels may focus on local candidates

Declan Devine and Paul Hegarty are both being linked with the vacant Derry City job

Derry City's search for Kenny Shiels' successor has begun but while several names are being linked with the job, there is no word from the club on how long an appointment is likely to take.

There is speculation the Derry board believe a local man will be best suited to the role at this time.

Former manager Declan Devine and Paul Hegarty, who was caretaker boss in 2015, look possible candidates.

Marty McCann, previously assistant boss, could be another contender.

Devine, now a performance coach with the Irish FA, guided the Candystripes to an FAI Cup triumph and a place in the Setanta Sports Cup Final in 2012.

However, a year later Devine was sacked from the job despite steering Derry to another European spot following a fourth-place finish in the table.

McCann served as first-team coach and assistant boss during stages from 2012 until July 2015 during the respective reigns of Devine, Hegarty and Peter Hutton.

Hegarty managed Derry in a successful battle to avoid relegation in the closing six weeks of the 2015 campaign after Hutton's departure but turned down an offer to take the role on a permanent basis.

Former Derry City centre-back Darren Kelly, who previously managed Oldham Athletic and now is in charge of Northern Premier League club Hyde United in England, is also likely to pop up on the Derry board's radar.

Another former Candystripes defender Paddy McLaughlin, impressing his his role as manager of nearby Irish Premiership club Institute, could also be in the frame for the Brandywell position.

McLaughlin's predecessor at Institute and another ex-Derry favourite, Kenny Deery, is also being linked with the role.

In terms of possible non-Derry candidates, former League of Ireland title-winning Sligo Rovers boss and current Northern Ireland Under-21 manager Ian Baraclough has been mentioned as a possible candidate although his success in the Under-21 role suggests that the Irish FA will be determined to hold on to the Englishman.

Baraclough's predecessor in the Northern Ireland Under-21 job, Jim Magilton also enjoyed League of Ireland success when he assisted Michael O'Neill at Shamrock Rovers so could be another potential candidate.

Former Cliftonville boss Gerard Lyttle, who lost the Sligo job recently, and ex-Derry City player Paul Doolin are others being linked with the vacancy.