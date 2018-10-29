Match ends, Lazio 0, Inter Milan 3.
Lazio 0-3 Inter Milan: Mauro Icardi scores twice as Inter climb to second
-
- From the section European Football
Mauro Icardi scored twice as Inter Milan climbed to second in Serie A with a comfortable victory at Lazio.
The Argentine put Luciano Spalletti's side in front in Rome after capitalising on flicks from midfielders Ivan Perisic and Matias Vecino.
Icardi added his sixth goal in four games with a simple strike after Marcelo Brozovic had doubled Inter's lead with a superb 25-yard effort.
Inter are now six points behind leaders Juventus, with Lazio in fourth.
Line-ups
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 3Ramos Marchi
- 33Acerbi
- 26RaduBooked at 48minsSubstituted forJacinto Quissangaat 78'minutes
- 25BadeljSubstituted forCataldiat 34'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 77Marusic
- 16Parolo
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 19Lulic
- 20CaicedoSubstituted forCorreaat 69'minutes
- 17ImmobileBooked at 31mins
Substitutes
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 5J Lukaku
- 7Berisha
- 10Romero Alconchel
- 11Correa
- 13Fortuna dos Santos
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 22Cáceres
- 23Guerrieri
- 24Proto
- 32Cataldi
- 96Murgia
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 2VrsaljkoBooked at 48mins
- 37Skriniar
- 23Miranda
- 18AsamoahBooked at 26mins
- 8VecinoSubstituted forGagliardiniat 87'minutes
- 77BrozovicBooked at 18mins
- 15João MárioSubstituted forValeroat 57'minutes
- 16PolitanoSubstituted forKeitaat 88'minutes
- 9Icardi
- 44Perisic
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 6de Vrij
- 10Martínez
- 11Keita
- 13Ranocchia
- 20Valero
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 87Candreva
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lazio 0, Inter Milan 3.
Attempt blocked. Luiz Felipe (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Francesco Acerbi with a headed pass.
Foul by Borja Valero (Inter Milan).
Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan).
Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Keita replaces Matteo Politano.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini replaces Matías Vecino.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Kwadwo Asamoah.
Attempt blocked. Senad Lulic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Kwadwo Asamoah.
Attempt missed. Marco Parolo (Lazio) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Danilo Cataldi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.
Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Senad Lulic.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Bastos replaces Stefan Radu.
Attempt missed. Danilo Cataldi (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).
Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Marco Parolo (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Joaquín Correa (Lazio) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with a headed pass.
Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).
Booking
Danilo Cataldi (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danilo Cataldi (Lazio).
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 0, Inter Milan 3. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Borja Valero.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Joaquín Correa replaces Felipe Caicedo.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Miranda.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Samir Handanovic.
Attempt saved. Adam Marusic (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ciro Immobile.
Foul by Matteo Politano (Inter Milan).
Senad Lulic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Perisic following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sime Vrsaljko with a cross.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Adam Marusic.