Italian Serie A
Lazio0Inter Milan3

Lazio 0-3 Inter Milan: Mauro Icardi scores twice as Inter climb to second

Mauro Icardi
Mauro Icardi has now scored six goals in four Serie A games after netting 28 league goals last season

Mauro Icardi scored twice as Inter Milan climbed to second in Serie A with a comfortable victory at Lazio.

The Argentine put Luciano Spalletti's side in front in Rome after capitalising on flicks from midfielders Ivan Perisic and Matias Vecino.

Icardi added his sixth goal in four games with a simple strike after Marcelo Brozovic had doubled Inter's lead with a superb 25-yard effort.

Inter are now six points behind leaders Juventus, with Lazio in fourth.

Line-ups

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 3Ramos Marchi
  • 33Acerbi
  • 26RaduBooked at 48minsSubstituted forJacinto Quissangaat 78'minutes
  • 25BadeljSubstituted forCataldiat 34'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 77Marusic
  • 16Parolo
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 19Lulic
  • 20CaicedoSubstituted forCorreaat 69'minutes
  • 17ImmobileBooked at 31mins

Substitutes

  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 5J Lukaku
  • 7Berisha
  • 10Romero Alconchel
  • 11Correa
  • 13Fortuna dos Santos
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 22Cáceres
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 24Proto
  • 32Cataldi
  • 96Murgia

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 2VrsaljkoBooked at 48mins
  • 37Skriniar
  • 23Miranda
  • 18AsamoahBooked at 26mins
  • 8VecinoSubstituted forGagliardiniat 87'minutes
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 18mins
  • 15João MárioSubstituted forValeroat 57'minutes
  • 16PolitanoSubstituted forKeitaat 88'minutes
  • 9Icardi
  • 44Perisic

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 6de Vrij
  • 10Martínez
  • 11Keita
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 20Valero
  • 27Padelli
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 87Candreva
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamLazioAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home21
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Lazio 0, Inter Milan 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Lazio 0, Inter Milan 3.

Attempt blocked. Luiz Felipe (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Francesco Acerbi with a headed pass.

Foul by Borja Valero (Inter Milan).

Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan).

Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Keita replaces Matteo Politano.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini replaces Matías Vecino.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Attempt blocked. Senad Lulic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Attempt missed. Marco Parolo (Lazio) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Danilo Cataldi with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.

Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Senad Lulic.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Bastos replaces Stefan Radu.

Attempt missed. Danilo Cataldi (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).

Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Marco Parolo (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Joaquín Correa (Lazio) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with a headed pass.

Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).

Booking

Danilo Cataldi (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danilo Cataldi (Lazio).

Goal!

Goal! Lazio 0, Inter Milan 3. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Borja Valero.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Joaquín Correa replaces Felipe Caicedo.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Miranda.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Samir Handanovic.

Attempt saved. Adam Marusic (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ciro Immobile.

Foul by Matteo Politano (Inter Milan).

Senad Lulic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Perisic following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sime Vrsaljko with a cross.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Adam Marusic.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 29th October 2018

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus109102171428
2Inter Milan107121661022
3Napoli107121911822
4Lazio106041312118
5AC Milan94321813515
6Fiorentina10433168815
7Sampdoria10433147715
8Roma104331713415
9Sassuolo104331716115
10Genoa94231517-214
11Torino103521212014
12Cagliari10343911-213
13Parma104151014-413
14Atalanta103341712512
15SPAL10406813-512
16Udinese102351015-59
17Bologna10235814-69
18Empoli10136915-66
19Frosinone10127924-155
20Chievo10028826-18-1
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC