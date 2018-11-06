League One
Gillingham19:45Blackpool
Venue: Priestfield Stadium

Gillingham v Blackpool

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 6th November 2018

  • GillinghamGillingham19:45BlackpoolBlackpool
  • WalsallWalsall19:45CharltonCharlton Athletic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth17115128141438
2Sunderland16105132131935
3Peterborough17103433221133
4Barnsley1694329141531
5Luton178542719829
6Accrington177732119228
7Coventry178452018228
8Charlton167452420425
9Doncaster177462524125
10Walsall167451922-325
11Fleetwood176562419523
12Southend177282122-123
13Blackpool155731715222
14Burton166372222021
15Wycombe175662324-121
16Rochdale175572231-920
17Gillingham165382628-218
18Shrewsbury174671620-418
19Scunthorpe174672637-1118
20Bristol Rovers174581414017
21Oxford Utd173682027-715
22Plymouth1734101829-1113
23Wimbledon1732121126-1511
24Bradford1731131231-1910
View full League One table

Top Stories