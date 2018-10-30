League of Ireland: Paddy McCourt scores play-off goal in final home game

McCourt celebrates scoring against Limerick in Finn Harps' first-leg win

Former Northern Ireland international Paddy McCourt scored on his final home appearance for Finn Harps as they beat Limerick in the first leg of the League of Ireland play-off.

The 34-year-old, who is retiring at the end of the season, scored a penalty to give Harps a 1-0 win at Finn Park.

The second leg takes place at Limerick's Markets Field stadium on Friday evening.

McCourt was playing his 50th match for the Donegal club.

Friday night's second leg will bring an end to a career during which McCourt has played for Celtic, Rochdale, Barnsley and Brighton as well as home-town club Derry City and Shamrock Rovers.

Nicknamed 'The Derry Pele', McCourt won 18 caps for Northern Ireland and scored two international goals.

His winner against Limerick in Monday night's promotion/relegation play-off final came in the 36th minute after Jesse Devers was fouled by Kilian Broder.

McCourt beat goalkeeper Tommy Holland from the spot to give the First Division side an advantage as they bid to return to the Premier Division immediately after being relegated last season.