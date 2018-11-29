League Cup: Can you name every cup final scorer since 2009?
- From the section Scottish League Cup
|Scottish League Cup final: Celtic v Aberdeen
|Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 2 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Aberdeen and Celtic are on the road to Hampden to contest the Scottish League Cup final again.
Not including penalty shootouts, there have been 18 goalscorers in the last 10 finals. But how many of them can you remember against the clock?
Can you name every Scottish League Cup final goalscorer since 2009
|Hint
|Goalscorer