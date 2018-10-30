Paul Lambert: New Ipswich Town boss does not want to be judged on past

Paul Lambert will take charge of his first game at home to Preston on Saturday

Paul Lambert says he does not want to be judged on "past success and failure" after taking charge of Ipswich Town.

He guided Ipswich's arch-rivals Norwich to the Premier League in 2011 following consecutive promotions and is the first man to manage both East Anglian sides.

The ex-Aston Villa and Stoke boss replaced Paul Hurst on Saturday with the club bottom of the Championship.

"I don't want to go back to the Norwich time, because it was seven years ago," 49-year-old Lambert said.

"I had three fantastic years there, but I don't want to hark back because I want to focus on Ipswich now, to try to get this club away from the bottom of the table."

He told BBC Radio Suffolk: "Time moves - you have to let that go and never look back. They're great memories that'll never be diminished, but I'm here for Ipswich and I'm going to try and do everything I can to make them successful."

Lambert watched from the stands as his new side lost 3-0 at Millwall on Saturday, leaving the Tractor Boys five points from safety and with just one win from 15 league games.

The former Celtic and Scotland midfielder appeared to deny reports that he will have as much as £10m to spend in the January transfer window.

"It does make me laugh, because I haven't even seen that figure or spoken about anything like that," Lambert said.

"I'm 100% sure we'll see a different team on Saturday. The atmosphere will be different in the stadium, I'm sure, and we have to play on the front foot.

"I don't want to be judged by past success and failures, I'll be judged from now on in and hopefully we'll climb that table."