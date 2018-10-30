Women's Champions League: Fiorentina v Chelsea (Wed, 18:30 GMT)

Chelsea Women are competing in Europe for a fourth consecutive season

Chelsea will reach their second Women's Champions League quarter-final if they avoid defeat at Italian club Fiorentina on Wednesday (18:30 GMT kick-off).

With only Maria Thorisdottir and Maren Mjelde not travelling to Florence, Emma Hayes' squad is close to full-strength.

The London club hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg, after their deserved win at Kingsmeadow on 17 October.

Fiorentina are fourth in the Women's Serie A, four points behind the leaders AC Milan with a game in hand.

Chelsea could also progress with a narrow, one-goal defeat, provided they were to score on Wednesday, with the traditional away goals rule applying.

The Blues are England's last remaining side in Europe's premier women's club competition this season, following Manchester City's last-32 loss to Atletico Madrid.