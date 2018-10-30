Kilmarnock's Greg Stewart & Hamilton's Darian MacKinnon face two-match bans

Media playback is not supported on this device Greg Stewart and Darian MacKinnon have both been cited by the SFA

Kilmarnock's Greg Stewart and Hamilton Academical's Darian MacKinnon both face a two-match ban following Saturday's 1-1 draw at Rugby Park.

Footage appeared to show forward Stewart motion his head towards Accies' Scott Martin before the Killie forward pulled him to the ground.

MacKinnon has also been cited by the Scottish FA's compliance officer after his heavy challenge on Alan Power.

The hearings for both cases are scheduled for Thursday.

Midfielder MacKinnon's first-half tackle on Power was originally punished by a yellow card from referee Euan Anderson, but the SFA's compliance officer has still felt just cause to offer the ban.