Checkatrade Trophy: Cheltenham Town comfortably beat Arsenal U21s 6-2

Cheltenham Town midfielder Jacob Maddox is on loan at the club from Premier League side Chelsea

Jacob Maddox scored twice in three minutes as Cheltenham Town comfortably beat Arsenal Under-21s 6-2 in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Chris Clements, Will Boyle, Maddox, Kelsey Mooney and Ryan Broom sealed the hosts the win as Tyreece John-Jules and Charlie Gilmour's found consolations.

Meanwhile, Oldham came from behind to beat Everton U21 3-2 and Chelsea U21 easily defeated Plymouth Argyle 5-0.

Elsewhere, Tranmere were knocked out as they lost to Manchester City U21 1-0.

Oldham Athletic had been 2-0 down against Everton U21s as Nathangelo Markelo fired from the edge of the box to give the Toffees the lead, and he later teed up Shayne Lavery to double their advantage.

However, the Latics fought back when Peter Clarke bundled in from close range while Ishmael Miller and Jonathan Benteke goals put them in front to ensure they remained top of Northern Group F.

After a goalless first half at Prenton Park, Rabbi Matondo's strike gave Manchester City U21s a winner against Tranmere as they maintained their unbeaten record in Northern Group D.

Rovers now exit the competition at the group stage in their first appearance since their promotion from the National League last season.

Charlie Brown, Martell Taylor-Crossdale, Tino Anjorin and Daishawn Redan all got on the scoresheet for Chelsea in addition to Yann Songo'o's own goal as the Blues thrashed Plymouth.