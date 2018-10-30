Samuel Osborne: Notts County teenage winger signs first professional deal

Samuel Osborne has made six first-team appearances for the Magpies since his debut in January 2017

Winger Samuel Osborne has signed an undisclosed-terms professional contract with Notts County after impressing technical director Paul Hart.

The 19-year-old started for the Magpies in their EFL Trophy game against Newcastle United under-21s earlier this month, one of three outings this term.

Nottingham-born Osborne joined the club from local side Dunkirk Colts.

"I came in the morning after the Newcastle game and Mark Crossley said Paul wanted to speak to me," he said.

"He told me there and then - he said I'd been doing really well and that I deserved it.

"Now I just want to carry on being in and around the first team and push for a spot."

Osborne's only league start so far came against Morecambe in January 2017.