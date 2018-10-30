Kwesi Nyantakyi: Fifa issues life ban for Ghana football boss

Kwesi Nyantakyi was filmed taking piles of money and putting it into a bag

One of African football's most powerful figures has been banned from the sport for life for breaking bribery and corruption rules.

Ex-Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi also broke conflict of interest rules, Fifa said.

Football's world governing body launched an investigation after Nyantakyi was pictured taking $65,000 (£48,000) from an undercover reporter.

Fifa fined Nyantakyi 500,000 Swiss francs (£390,000).

Nyantakyi was also vice-president of the Confederation of African Football and a member of the Fifa Council.

He stepped down as GFA president in June after film of him allegedly accepting a "cash gift" was made public.

The film was captured by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and BBC Africa's investigations unit, Africa Eye, received exclusive access to the footage.

Nyantakyi later resigned his Caf and Fifa posts but claimed the footage had been doctored to falsely incriminate him.

The adjudicatory chamber of Fifa's ethics committee said the ban for life applied to "all football-related activities at both national and international level".