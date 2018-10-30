Marco Ianni: Chelsea coach fined £6,000 by FA after goal celebration against Man Utd

Jose Mourinho and Marco Ianni were involved in an incident following Chelsea's stoppage-time equaliser against Manchester United

Chelsea coach Marco Ianni has been fined £6,000 by the Football Association for his celebration after a 96th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

Ianni celebrated in front of the United bench, sparking a reaction from United manager Jose Mourinho.

The FA said Ianni had admitted an "improper conduct charge".

Mourinho was not punished by the FA for his part in the fracas but "formally reminded of his responsibilities".

The Portuguese said after the match that Ianni had apologised to him for the the incident, which took place in the Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on 20 October.