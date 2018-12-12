Arsenal v FK Qarabag

Laurent Koscielny (left) signed for Arsenal from Lorient in 2010

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Defender Laurent Koscielny will make his first start for Arsenal since May in Thursday's Europa League dead rubber against Qarabag.

The 33-year-old, who featured in an under-21 match last week, has fully recovered from a ruptured Achilles.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said he had yet to decide whether Mesut Ozil would be fit to play following his back injury.

Aaron Ramsey is set to return, but Konstantinos Mavropanos, Danny Welbeck and Shkodran Mustafi are out.

Gunners defender Rob Holding is sidelined for nine months, having ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee last weekend.

When asked whether Koscielny might also feature for Arsenal against Southampton on Sunday, Emery said: "We are going to look also if he can play 90 minutes or less minutes in this game.

"We can use another player in this position, someone like Nacho Monreal, who is also with us and in his career he played in this position [before].

"We are going to decide, but the first is to think about the match tomorrow because we need to receive information on how he can feel."

Emery said he was likely to field an inexperienced starting XI, with the club having achieved their objective of finishing first in Group E.

"In the next 10 days we play four matches - each of them very important," the Spaniard added.

"We achieved our Europa League objective, so we are going to use some different players with also players coming from the under-23 team."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal won the reverse fixture against Qarabag 3-0 on matchday two, scoring with three of their four shots on target.

Qarabag have lost all five of their meetings with English sides in all competitions, by an aggregate score of 1-17.

Arsenal

Arsenal have used 26 different players in the Europa League this season in the opening five matchdays - more than any other team.

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe has scored in two of his last three appearances in the Europa League, with the first of those coming in the reverse meeting against FK Qarabag in October.

Qarabag