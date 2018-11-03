Juventus 3-1 Cagliari: Juve restore six point lead

Paulo Dybala scored for Juventus after just 43 seconds - their fastest Serie A goal for exactly six years

Juventus restored their six-point lead at the top of Serie A with victory over Cagliari.

Juventus went ahead after just 43 seconds when Paulo Dybala shot low into the corner for his sixth goal of the season.

Cagliari levelled through Joao Pedro's neat turn and finish, but Filip Bradaric's own goal put Juve ahead again two minutes later.

Juan Cuadrado sealed the win late on from Cristiano Ronaldo's pass.

Juventus were far from their best against a battling Cagliari side, but once again did enough to continue their impressive start to the season.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have now won 10 and drawn one of their 11 league games so far as they seek an eighth successive Serie A title.

The victory again moves them six points clear of Inter Milan and Napoli, who both had convincing wins this weekend to put pressure on the league leaders.

Juventus can now turn their attentions to the Champions League and a meeting with Manchester United on Wednesday.