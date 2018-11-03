Match ends, Rayo Vallecano 2, Barcelona 3.
Rayo Vallecano 2-3 Barcelona: Champions stun Rayo with late comeback
Barcelona secured two late goals to beat struggling Rayo Vallecano in a remarkable game, extending their lead at the top of La Liga to four points.
Luis Suarez put Barca ahead from Jordi Alba's cutback, but Jose Pozo equalised with an excellent 25-yard shot.
Substitute Alberto Garcia tapped home with his first touch as Rayo looked set for a second La Liga win of the season.
But Ousmane Dembele's sweet half-volley and Suarez's last-minute strike turned it round once again.
Late drama takes Barcelona clear
Barcelona are now four points above Atletico Madrid, who drew 1-1 at Leganes on Saturday afternoon, and Alaves, who visit Eibar on Sunday (11:00 GMT).
For a long time it looked as though they were going to suffer a first defeat against Rayo Vallecano since 2002 - but they have now beaten them for the 12th game in a row.
With Barca on the ropes, centre-back Gerard Pique played as an auxiliary forward and headed a cross into Dembele's pass for a late equaliser - before Suarez stabbed home Sergi Roberto's deep cross at the back post in the final minute.
That was his fifth goal in two games, having scored a hat-trick last Sunday in the 5-1 win over Real Madrid, and it means Barca have now won five games in a row in all competitions.
Rayo so unfortunate
Madrid's third biggest team Rayo had looked on the verge of a famous win after turning the game around following Suarez's opener.
Moments after missing a sitter, former Manchester City youngster Pozo fired a brilliant effort beyond Marc-Andre ter Stegen from outside the box.
Pozo had not been named in the initial line-up, with Alvaro Garcia due to start. But a late change saw Garcia on the bench instead - and when he did come on, he scored 40 seconds later.
Raul de Tomas' header hit the post, rolled across the goal and was tapped home at the back post by the winger. His previous league goal had been against Barcelona B - last season for Cadiz in the second division.
They bravely pushed for a third before eventually being heartbroken - although Luis Advincula almost scored an injury-time equaliser, with his header saved by ter Stegen.
They remain second bottom of La Liga, with one win from 11 games.
Line-ups
Rayo Vallecano
- 1GarcíaBooked at 89mins
- 17Advíncula
- 23GálvezSubstituted forVelázquezat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 16AmatBooked at 6mins
- 7Moreno Lopera
- 27Comesaña
- 11Embarba
- 8TrejoSubstituted forGarcíaat 57'minutes
- 12Imbula
- 22Pozo
- 9de Tomás GómezBooked at 49minsSubstituted forAlegría Morenoat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Kakuta
- 13Dimitrievski
- 14Dias Correia
- 15Alegría Moreno
- 18García
- 20Velázquez
- 21Ba
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Roberto
- 3Piqué
- 15LengletBooked at 17mins
- 18AlbaBooked at 70mins
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 8Ramos de Oliveira MeloSubstituted forVidalat 67'minutes
- 12RafinhaSubstituted forDembéléat 52'minutes
- 9Suárez
- 7CoutinhoSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 11Dembélé
- 13Cillessen
- 19El Haddadi
- 22Vidal
- 26Aleñá
- 36Brandáriz
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 13,785
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home23
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rayo Vallecano 2, Barcelona 3.
Attempt saved. Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Adrián Embarba with a cross.
Foul by Munir El Haddadi (Barcelona).
Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
Adrián Embarba (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Emiliano Velázquez (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emiliano Velázquez (Rayo Vallecano).
Goal!
Goal! Rayo Vallecano 2, Barcelona 3. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergi Roberto with a cross.
Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álex Alegría (Rayo Vallecano).
Booking
Alberto García (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Munir El Haddadi (Barcelona).
Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Rayo Vallecano 2, Barcelona 2. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gerard Piqué with a headed pass.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álex Alegría (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba with a cross.
Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giannelli Imbula (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt missed. Munir El Haddadi (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Munir El Haddadi with a through ball.
Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
Álex Alegría (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Giannelli Imbula (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Adrián Embarba (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Emiliano Velázquez replaces Alejandro Gálvez because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Alejandro Gálvez (Rayo Vallecano) because of an injury.
Booking
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Giannelli Imbula (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Álex Alegría.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Arturo Vidal replaces Arthur.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Munir El Haddadi replaces Coutinho.
Attempt saved. Adrián Embarba (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Álex Alegría replaces Raúl de Tomás.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).