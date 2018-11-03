Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Real Valladolid 0.
Real Madrid 2-0 Real Valladolid: Santiago Solari's side end winless run
-
- From the section European Football
Real Madrid grabbed a fortunate victory against Real Valladolid in Santiago Solari's first La Liga game in charge - their first league win in six games.
Valladolid hit the crossbar twice in the second half before a late own goal gave Madrid the lead.
Brazilian teenager Vinicius Jr cut in from the right wing and hit an effort that was going well off target until a deflection off Kiko Olivas.
And Sergio Ramos chipped in a late penalty after Karim Benzema was fouled.
European champions ride their luck
Real had only picked up one point from their previous five La Liga games, including last Sunday's 5-1 thrashing by Barcelona, a result which cost boss Julen Lopetegui his job.
Solari, the club's reserve-team coach, has taken temporary charge and led them to a 4-0 win at third division Melilla in the Copa del Rey during the week.
But this was his first big challenge - taking his ninth-placed team to a club sixth in the league and owned by former Real and Brazil striker Ronaldo.
In truth, they were unimpressive and should have lost. Their fans whistled them off at half-time and then when they came back on after the break.
Valladolid's Ruben Alcaraz hit the crossbar with a deflected shot from 25 yards, and Toni Villa did the same with a sweet strike from a similar distance.
Solari's changes prove key... just
Nobody knows if Solari will end up in permanent charge - with Mauricio Pochettino the bookmakers' favourite - but the former Real winger's arrival has not brought an immediate improvement in the team's performances.
He had to play an unfamiliar backline, with three of the regular back four unavailable, and 21-year-old left-back Sergio Reguilon, on his La Liga debut, had a decent match.
In the 55th minute, Solari brought on Isco - an attacking midfielder - for defensive-minded Casemiro, and Valladolid almost took advantage of gaps at the back on several occasions.
Gareth Bale was pretty anonymous, a couple of headers aside, and was replaced by Lucas Vazquez in the second half.
But it was their other sub, Vinicius Jr, who helped change the game. The 18-year-old, a £38.7m summer signing, played 12 minutes, with Real fans keen to see more of him.
His shot led to Real's opener, and although he celebrated as if he had scored, his shot was so wayward it could have gone out for a throw-in. But after the deflection, he bowed in front of the crowd and hugged Solari, a man he made five appearances for in the reserve team this season.
Valladolid were deflated and the game was already over when Fernando Calero fouled Benzema and Ramos chipped in a cheeky Panenka penalty.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 25Courtois
- 19Odriozola
- 6Nacho
- 4Ramos
- 23Reguilón
- 10Modric
- 14CasemiroSubstituted forIscoat 56'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 11BaleSubstituted forVázquezat 71'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20AsensioBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPaixão de Oliveira Júniorat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 15Valverde
- 17Vázquez
- 22Isco
- 24Ceballos
- 28Paixão de Oliveira Júnior
- 31Sánchez de Felipe
Real Valladolid
- 1Masip
- 17Moyano LujanoSubstituted forCopat 85'minutes
- 4Olivas Alba
- 5Calero
- 22Martínez García
- 18Regal Angulo
- 21Herrero Javaloyas
- 14Alcaraz
- 19Villa SuárezSubstituted forVerdeat 69'minutes
- 32SuárezSubstituted forPlanoat 76'minutes
- 9Ünal
Substitutes
- 2Fernández
- 8Fernández
- 10Plano
- 11Verde
- 13Rodríguez
- 20Cop
- 23Mohamed
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 68,050
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Real Valladolid 0.
Attempt missed. Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Míchel with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Fernando Calero (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid).
Míchel (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Míchel (Real Valladolid).
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Real Valladolid 0. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Real Madrid. Karim Benzema draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Fernando Calero (Real Valladolid) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Duje Cop replaces Javi Moyano.
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Míchel (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Real Valladolid 0. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Isco.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Nacho.
Attempt missed. Fernando Calero (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Míchel with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Javi Moyano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Daniele Verde (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Javi Moyano.
Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Álvaro Odriozola is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Óscar Plano replaces Leo Suárez.
Offside, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Nacho.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rubén Alcaraz.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Marco Asensio.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Daniele Verde (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Gareth Bale.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Daniele Verde replaces Toni Villa.
Attempt missed. Javi Moyano (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Míchel with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Sergio Reguilón.
Toni Villa (Real Valladolid) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Rubén Alcaraz.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Nacho.
Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Toni Villa (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacho.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Álvaro Odriozola.