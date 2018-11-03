Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Jadon Sancho assists in Borussia Dortmund win, Hoffenheim's Reiss Nelson scores
Borussia Dortmund remain unbeaten at the top of the Bundesliga after Jadon Sancho's ninth assist of the season.
The teenage England winger crossed for Marco Reus to head their only goal at Wolfsburg and put them four points clear of Bayern Munich.
Reus and Jacob Bruun Larsen both missed chances to extend their lead in the second half.
Reiss Nelson, like Sancho also 18, scored his fifth Bundesliga goal as Hoffenheim won 4-1 at Bayer Leverkusen.
Only one foreign teenager has ever scored more goals in a Bundesliga season than the London-born Arsenal loanee - Ousmane Dembele scored six in 2016-17 for Borussia Dortmund before earning a £96.8m move to Barcelona.
Bayern, who have won the last six titles, lost ground at the top as they were held by Freiburg. Serge Gnabry put Niko Kovac's side ahead in the 80th minute, before a late Lucas Holer equaliser.
Line-ups
Wolfsburg
- 1Casteels
- 2de Asevedo Furtado
- 32Tisserand
- 25Brooks
- 15Roussillon
- 13GerhardtSubstituted forMalliat 81'minutes
- 27Arnold
- 37RexhbecajSubstituted forSteffenat 69'minutes
- 33Ginczek
- 9Weghorst
- 7BrekaloSubstituted forYeboahat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Verhaegh
- 8Steffen
- 10Malli
- 12Pervan
- 17Uduokhai
- 29Yeboah
- 31Knoche
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 5Hakimi
- 16Akanji
- 2ZagadouBooked at 33mins
- 13Guerreiro
- 28Witsel
- 6DelaneyBooked at 33mins
- 7SanchoSubstituted forPulisicat 78'minutes
- 11Reus
- 34Bruun LarsenSubstituted forToprakat 90'minutes
- 9AlcácerSubstituted forPhilippat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Toljan
- 19Dahoud
- 20Philipp
- 22Pulisic
- 33Weigl
- 35Hitz
- 36Toprak
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
- Attendance:
- 30,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away14
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by William (VfL Wolfsburg).
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Koen Casteels tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ömer Toprak replaces Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Attempt missed. Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by William.
Foul by Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund).
Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Marco Reus tries a through ball, but Thomas Delaney is caught offside.
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Yunus Malli replaces Yannick Gerhardt.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. John Yeboah replaces Josip Brekalo.
Attempt missed. Yannick Gerhardt (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by William.
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Maximilian Philipp replaces Paco Alcácer.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic replaces Jadon Sancho.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by William.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Thomas Delaney.
Attempt blocked. Marcel Tisserand (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).
Josip Brekalo (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Renato Steffen replaces Elvis Rexhbecaj.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Maximilian Arnold.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Daniel Ginczek.
Hand ball by Daniel Ginczek (VfL Wolfsburg).
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by William.
Attempt missed. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Ginczek.
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William (VfL Wolfsburg).
Hand ball by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).