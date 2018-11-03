Jadon Sancho assists in Borussia Dortmund win, Hoffenheim's Reiss Nelson scores

Marco Reus has scored six Bundesliga goals - only one off his tallies of 2016-17 and last season

Borussia Dortmund remain unbeaten at the top of the Bundesliga after Jadon Sancho's ninth assist of the season.

The teenage England winger crossed for Marco Reus to head their only goal at Wolfsburg and put them four points clear of Bayern Munich.

Reus and Jacob Bruun Larsen both missed chances to extend their lead in the second half.

Reiss Nelson, like Sancho also 18, scored his fifth Bundesliga goal as Hoffenheim won 4-1 at Bayer Leverkusen.

Only one foreign teenager has ever scored more goals in a Bundesliga season than the London-born Arsenal loanee - Ousmane Dembele scored six in 2016-17 for Borussia Dortmund before earning a £96.8m move to Barcelona.

Bayern, who have won the last six titles, lost ground at the top as they were held by Freiburg. Serge Gnabry put Niko Kovac's side ahead in the 80th minute, before a late Lucas Holer equaliser.