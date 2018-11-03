German Bundesliga
Wolfsburg0B Dortmund1

Jadon Sancho assists in Borussia Dortmund win, Hoffenheim's Reiss Nelson scores

Marco Reus
Marco Reus has scored six Bundesliga goals - only one off his tallies of 2016-17 and last season

Borussia Dortmund remain unbeaten at the top of the Bundesliga after Jadon Sancho's ninth assist of the season.

The teenage England winger crossed for Marco Reus to head their only goal at Wolfsburg and put them four points clear of Bayern Munich.

Reus and Jacob Bruun Larsen both missed chances to extend their lead in the second half.

Reiss Nelson, like Sancho also 18, scored his fifth Bundesliga goal as Hoffenheim won 4-1 at Bayer Leverkusen.

Only one foreign teenager has ever scored more goals in a Bundesliga season than the London-born Arsenal loanee - Ousmane Dembele scored six in 2016-17 for Borussia Dortmund before earning a £96.8m move to Barcelona.

Bayern, who have won the last six titles, lost ground at the top as they were held by Freiburg. Serge Gnabry put Niko Kovac's side ahead in the 80th minute, before a late Lucas Holer equaliser.

Line-ups

Wolfsburg

  • 1Casteels
  • 2de Asevedo Furtado
  • 32Tisserand
  • 25Brooks
  • 15Roussillon
  • 13GerhardtSubstituted forMalliat 81'minutes
  • 27Arnold
  • 37RexhbecajSubstituted forSteffenat 69'minutes
  • 33Ginczek
  • 9Weghorst
  • 7BrekaloSubstituted forYeboahat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Verhaegh
  • 8Steffen
  • 10Malli
  • 12Pervan
  • 17Uduokhai
  • 29Yeboah
  • 31Knoche

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 5Hakimi
  • 16Akanji
  • 2ZagadouBooked at 33mins
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 28Witsel
  • 6DelaneyBooked at 33mins
  • 7SanchoSubstituted forPulisicat 78'minutes
  • 11Reus
  • 34Bruun LarsenSubstituted forToprakat 90'minutes
  • 9AlcácerSubstituted forPhilippat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 15Toljan
  • 19Dahoud
  • 20Philipp
  • 22Pulisic
  • 33Weigl
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Toprak
Referee:
Daniel Siebert
Attendance:
30,000

Match Stats

Home TeamWolfsburgAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home12
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away14
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 1.

Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by William (VfL Wolfsburg).

Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Koen Casteels tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ömer Toprak replaces Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Attempt missed. Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by William.

Foul by Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund).

Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Marco Reus tries a through ball, but Thomas Delaney is caught offside.

Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg).

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Yunus Malli replaces Yannick Gerhardt.

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. John Yeboah replaces Josip Brekalo.

Attempt missed. Yannick Gerhardt (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by William.

Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).

Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Maximilian Philipp replaces Paco Alcácer.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic replaces Jadon Sancho.

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by William.

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Thomas Delaney.

Attempt blocked. Marcel Tisserand (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).

Josip Brekalo (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Renato Steffen replaces Elvis Rexhbecaj.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Maximilian Arnold.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Daniel Ginczek.

Hand ball by Daniel Ginczek (VfL Wolfsburg).

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by William.

Attempt missed. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Ginczek.

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by William (VfL Wolfsburg).

Hand ball by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd November 2018

  • WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg0B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen1Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim4
  • AugsburgFC Augsburg2Nuremberg1. FC Nuremberg2
  • Bayern MunichBayern Munich1FreiburgSC Freiburg1
  • SchalkeFC Schalke 043HannoverHannover 961
  • Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin0RB LeipzigRB Leipzig2

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund1073030102024
2Bayern Munich106221811720
3RB Leipzig10541189919
4Frankfurt1052323131017
5B Mgladbach95222012817
6Werder Bremen95221714317
7Hoffenheim105142214816
8Hertha Berlin104421512316
9Augsburg103431816213
10Freiburg103431416-213
11Wolfsburg103341415-112
12B Leverkusen103251621-511
13Schalke10316812-410
14Nuremberg102441122-1110
15Mainz9234510-59
16Hannover101361221-96
17Düsseldorf9126621-155
18Stuttgart10127624-185
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories