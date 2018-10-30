Brechin City: Darren Dods departs as manager as club seek 'change in fortunes'

Darren Dods (right) enjoyed the highs of promotion and lows of relegation with Brechin

Brechin City have parted with manager Darren Dods, with chairman Ken Ferguson saying they "needed a change to try and improve our fortunes on the park".

Dods had been in charge for three and a half years, but his side sit sixth in Scottish League One, having won one of their last seven games.

Ferguson told his club website his exit was "amicably agreed after some discussion" that a change was required.

Assistant manager Lee Bailey has also left the Glebe Park outfit.

Coach Stevie Campbell will take over as interim boss until a new appointment is made, with Brechin due to visit Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Dods took over as player-manager in June 2015 after Ray McKinnon left for Rovers and, after a poor start to the season that left them in relegation trouble, his side finished seventh in League One after winning eight of their last 10 games.

The former St Johnstone and Hibernian centre-half led Brechin to a surprise promotion in his second season, beating Rovers and Alloa Athletic in the play-offs after finishing fourth.

However, they finished bottom of the Championship last season - their first time in the second tier for more than a decade - without winning a single league game.