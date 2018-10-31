World Cup expansion to 48 teams could happen at Qatar 2022, says Fifa

Gianni Infantino has been president of Fifa since February 2016

The expansion of the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams could be brought forward from 2026 to 2022, says Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

The change would require Qatar to share 2022 hosting duties with other countries in the region.

The decision has already been taken to expand the tournament in 2026, when it will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico, and Infantino is now considering doing the same for 2022.

"If it is possible, why not?" he said.

"We have to see if it is possible, if it is feasible. We are discussing with our Qatari friends, we are discussing with our many other friends in the region and we hope that this can happen.

"And, if not, we will have tried. We will have tried because we always have to try to do things in a better way."

Speaking at the opening of the Asian Football Confederation's new headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Infantino also reiterated his plans to expand the Club World Cup.

He said he wants to make it a "real competition" that "every club in the world can target".