Ben Purkiss: Walsall re-sign PFA chairman on non-contract terms

Ben Purkiss (right) played 73 games for the Saddlers across three seasons

Walsall have re-signed free agent defender Ben Purkiss on non-contract terms while he continues his rehabilitation from a neck injury.

Purkiss, 34, who left Swindon in May, played 73 games for the Saddlers in his first spell and is the Professional Footballers' Association chairman.

While he regains fitness, he will work on opposition analysis and peer support for younger members of the squad.

"He has a wealth of experience," boss Dean Keates told the club website.

"He has made over 400 senior appearances and is chairman of the PFA, so he's an asset with a great affinity to the club."

Purkiss said of his return: "I'm delighted to be back. Walsall are a club close to my heart and I'm grateful of the opportunity they have afforded me."