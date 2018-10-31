Carabao Cup: Arsenal to host Spurs in quarter-finals

The two north London clubs last met in the League Cup in 2015 when Mathieu Flamini scored twice as the Gunners won 2-1 in the third round

Arsenal have been drawn against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The Gunners, last season's beaten finalists, will host their neighbours at Emirates Stadium during the week starting 17 December.

League One Burton Albion, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, go to Championship side Middlesbrough.

Chelsea host Bournemouth, while Leicester or Southampton will play the winner of Manchester City and Fulham.

A rearranged date and kick-off time for Leicester's tie against Southampton at King Power Stadium has yet to be confirmed.

The match, originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, was postponed following the death of Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash.

Manchester City, who beat Arsenal in last season's final to win their first trophy under Pep Guardiola, play Fulham at Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Arsenal and Spurs will meet twice at the Emirates in little over a fortnight as the teams also play in the Premier League on 2 December.

Full draw:

Arsenal v Tottenham

Leicester/Southampton v Manchester City/Fulham

Middlesbrough v Burton

Chelsea v Bournemouth

More to follow.