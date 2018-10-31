Steven MacLean: Hearts player accepts violent conduct ban for Eboue Kouassi grab

Steven MacLean stands over Eboue Kouassi as the Celtic midfielder writhes on the ground

Hearts' Steven MacLean will miss Wednesday's Edinburgh derby after accepting a two-match ban for grabbing Eboue Kouassi between the legs in the League Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.

The Scottish FA compliance officer reviewed footage of the incident from Sunday's match at Murrayfield.

Manager Craig Levein had earlier revealed: "He said he's been doing it for years - I had to chuckle at that."

Hibernian visit Tynecastle for the first city derby of the season.

MacLean will also miss Hearts' first League Cup tie of next season.

Kouassi, 20, fell to the turf after the 24th-minute incident in Edinburgh and angrily accused MacLean, 36, of grabbing him, but the incident was not spotted by referee Willie Collum.

The Ivorian, who had been limping before the clash inside the Celtic penalty area, was replaced with Scott Sinclair soon after.

An act directed towards the private parts of a player on the field is now considered an act of "brutality" and deemed violent conduct.

MacLean, who had assumed Hearts' captaincy after Steven Naismith was substituted for an early injury, had brushed off the incident, describing it as "just a laugh" and "just handbags".

But Levein said: "I'm ruing the fact that they changed the rules this summer and then it becomes a different offence.

MacLean's absence leaves Levein struggling to find a forward and a captain following a long list of injury blows.

Naismith had taken the captaincy following injuries to Scotland centre-halves Christophe Berra and John Souttar.

"I'm struggling with the armband - nobody wants it," Levein quipped. "We've got players who behave like captains even though they're not.

"There's Steven MacLean, apart from his recent... he's been great on the field helping everybody else.

"Olly Lee and Peter Haring have been very strong in that midfield area, so that has helped as well.

"We have a number of players, two in particular in Craig Wighton and Sean Clare, who are getting up to speed now and look like they can help us [in attack]."

"An opportunity has arisen maybe quicker than they thought it would. They have good chances of being involved."