Aberdeen 3-0 Hamilton: James Wilson showed quality with goal - McInnes

James Wilson scored his second goal for Aberdeen

James Wilson's stunning strike against Hamilton Academical "shows the level the boy can play at", says Aberdeen manager boss Derek McInnes.

Wilson, 22, scored a long-range drive - his second goal since arriving on loan from Manchester United - in a 3-0 win.

The forward has had frustrating spells with Brighton, Derby County and Sheffield United before moving north and has struggled for match sharpness.

"He is capable of those moments, but we're showing patience," said McInnes.

"He has not played a lot of late, so don't expect him to score those types every week, but it shows you the level the boy can play at.

"The only way he's going to get to his level is by playing the minutes. The reaction of the support when he scores, he should remember that, and hopefully it gives him that appetite to score more goals."

Wilson had gone four games without scoring, but his effort on Wednesday - Aberdeen's second of the game - moved Hamilton manager Martin Canning to tell BBC Scotland "you won't see a better goal".

Although Canning was disappointed with the result, he suggested the fact all three goals came from distance showed his side had done well to limit Aberdeen's goal threat.

Hamilton had decided not to launch an appeal against a two-match ban given to Darian McKinnon that would have allowed the midfielder to play at Pittodrie.

"I picked my team yesterday and Darian was playing, but then I got an email saying he had been given a two-game ban," Canning added.

"So the choice was he misses Aberdeen away or misses St Johnstone away and we took the decision that, if he misses Aberdeen and then Livingston, it means he's back for St Johnstone away."