Joe Rodon: Swansea City defender signs new deal to 2022

Joe Rodon has captained Wales' under-21 side

Swansea City defender Joe Rodon has signed a new contract to stay at the Liberty Stadium.

The 21-year old, a former Swans season ticket holder, would have been out of contract at the end of the season, but has signed fresh terms until 2022.

"The last few months have gone so quickly. Reality still hasn't hit me," Rodon told the Swansea City website.

"I want to stay here and take it step by step."

Rodon added: "I can now concentrate on my football and look forward to the future.

"These are exciting times at the club and hopefully there are great things to come in the future.""

He has made 12 appearances for the Swans after spending last season on loan at Cheltenham Town.

The Wales Under-21 international's fine form for the Championship side saw him called up by Ryan Giggs to the senior squad for October's games against Spain and the Republic of Ireland.