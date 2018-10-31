Aberdeen: Shay Logan Rangers video 'a warning' to players

Shay Logan has been at Aberdeen since 2014

Manager Derek McInnes says the leak of a video showing defender Shay Logan gloating about Aberdeen's win over Rangers should serve as a "warning".

Defender Logan was filmed by a friend while a travelling in a car in the aftermath of Sunday's League Cup semi-final victory.

McInnes said he will speak to Logan on Thursday about the matter.

"Shay is guilty of nothing other than maybe being too trustworthy of his friends," the Aberdeen manager said.

"We've done our own investigation. We'll speak to him tomorrow, tonight is not the night for that.

"Shay's not actually put anything out there, it was a private conversation with him and his pal and his pal somehow allowed that to get out there, which is a warning for all players.

"It should remain private and if you're in company with other people, friends or not, you should be aware of that."