Hull City: Owners Allam family say goodbye to stadium staff as takeover nears

Hull City were reported to have debts of over £30m when the Allam family bought the club in 2010

Takeover talks at Hull City are in the final stages and owners Assem and Ehab Allam have bid stadium staff farewell, BBC Radio Humberside Sport reports.

The Allam family, who took over in 2010, first began trying to sell the club in 2014 and fans have repeatedly protested against their ownership.

The owners watched Saturday's rugby league Test between England and New Zealand at Hull's KCOM stadium.

While at the venue they said goodbye to a number of hospitality staff.

It is understood to be the first time the whole family had attended a sports fixture at the ground together for around two years.

Earlier in October, it was revealed that Hull City Supporters' Trust and a UK/US consortium were preparing a £45m bid to purchase the Championship club.

Former Tigers chairman Paul Duffen is leading another consortium looking to buy the team.

In 2016, a proposed sale to a consortium from China and Hong Kong collapsed.

The Tigers are 23rd in the second tier after 15 league games this term, three points above bottom side Ipswich.

The Allam family have overseen Hull's most successful period since taking over, with Premier League football and the team's only FA Cup final appearance.

However the relationship with fans soured after an attempt to change the name of the team to Hull Tigers.