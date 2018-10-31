Hearts 0-0 Hibs: Neil Lennon 'furious' over coin attack

Lennon received attention by the side of the pitch after being struck by a coin

"Furious" Hibs manager Neil Lennon called for the supporter who hit him in the face with a coin to be "singled out" after a stormy Edinburgh derby.

Lennon was struck "on the jaw" moments after Hearts had what would have been a stoppage-time winner disallowed.

Hearts goalkeeper Bobby Zlamal was also "punched" by a fan while both assistant referees, Frank Connor and David McGeachie, were struck by objects.

"It's unsavoury to say the least. It's unacceptable," Lennon said.

"People will say I was winding the crowd up; I wasn't. I was just giving a bit back for the abuse I was taking for 90 minutes.

"But people say 'Neil Lennon brings it on himself, he deserves to get hit by a coin' or whatever. The guy must have a few quid because it was a pound coin. I am looking forward to him getting singled out, and if it is a lady, meeting them face to face and seeing what they have to say for themselves.

"I am not having this. I have had it here before, a guy coming on to the pitch trying to attack me. It is just not on.

"It stung me; it is quite sore. I don't know where he has thrown it from, but it is a good shot. He might get in the World Match-Play (darts) at the Embassy Club next year. It came out of nowhere. I am furious about it to be honest."

