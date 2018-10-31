Spanish Copa del Rey - 1st Leg
Cultural Leonesa0Barcelona1

Copa del Rey: Clement Lenglet heads in late Barcelona winner at third-tier Cultural Leonesa

Clement Lenglet
Lenglet scored his first goal for Barcelona since joining in the summer from Sevilla

Barcelona needed an injury-time winner from Clement Lenglet to edge past third division side Cultural Leonesa in the first leg of their Copa del Rey tie.

The last-32 game looked set to be a goalless draw, but French defender Lenglet headed home his first Barca goal from Ousmane Dembele's free-kick.

Barca, winners of the cup for the last four seasons, saw midfielder Sergi Samper limp off in the first half.

The second leg takes place at the Nou Camp on 5 December.

Line-ups

Cultural Leonesa

  • 1PalatsíBooked at 82mins
  • 2GonzálezBooked at 26minsSubstituted forAlonsoat 78'minutes
  • 4GonzálezBooked at 90mins
  • 6RomeroSubstituted forCalvoat 60'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 3EscalanteBooked at 53mins
  • 10OrtízBooked at 83mins
  • 7MarcosBooked at 90mins
  • 5Bernal Villarig
  • 8Beltrán Martínez
  • 11García PérezSubstituted forRodríguezat 68'minutes
  • 9Santana Cabrera

Substitutes

  • 12Díaz
  • 13Diarra
  • 14Alonso
  • 15Delgado Serna
  • 16Calvo
  • 17Rodríguez
  • 18Mancebo Serrano

Barcelona

  • 13Cillessen
  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 36Brandáriz
  • 33CuencaSubstituted forLengletat 61'minutes
  • 27MirandaBooked at 41mins
  • 22Vidal
  • 16SamperSubstituted forAleñáat 33'minutes
  • 6D Suárez
  • 14Silva de OliveiraSubstituted forRamos de Oliveira Meloat 80'minutes
  • 19El Haddadi
  • 11Dembélé

Substitutes

  • 8Ramos de Oliveira Melo
  • 12Rafinha
  • 15Lenglet
  • 20Roberto
  • 26Aleñá
  • 28Puig
  • 30Peña
Referee:
Mario Melero López

Match Stats

Home TeamCultural LeonesaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home23
Away9

Wednesday 31st October 2018

