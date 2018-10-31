Copa del Rey: Clement Lenglet heads in late Barcelona winner at third-tier Cultural Leonesa
-
- From the section European Football
Barcelona needed an injury-time winner from Clement Lenglet to edge past third division side Cultural Leonesa in the first leg of their Copa del Rey tie.
The last-32 game looked set to be a goalless draw, but French defender Lenglet headed home his first Barca goal from Ousmane Dembele's free-kick.
Barca, winners of the cup for the last four seasons, saw midfielder Sergi Samper limp off in the first half.
The second leg takes place at the Nou Camp on 5 December.
Line-ups
Cultural Leonesa
- 1PalatsíBooked at 82mins
- 2GonzálezBooked at 26minsSubstituted forAlonsoat 78'minutes
- 4GonzálezBooked at 90mins
- 6RomeroSubstituted forCalvoat 60'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 3EscalanteBooked at 53mins
- 10OrtízBooked at 83mins
- 7MarcosBooked at 90mins
- 5Bernal Villarig
- 8Beltrán Martínez
- 11García PérezSubstituted forRodríguezat 68'minutes
- 9Santana Cabrera
Substitutes
- 12Díaz
- 13Diarra
- 14Alonso
- 15Delgado Serna
- 16Calvo
- 17Rodríguez
- 18Mancebo Serrano
Barcelona
- 13Cillessen
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 36Brandáriz
- 33CuencaSubstituted forLengletat 61'minutes
- 27MirandaBooked at 41mins
- 22Vidal
- 16SamperSubstituted forAleñáat 33'minutes
- 6D Suárez
- 14Silva de OliveiraSubstituted forRamos de Oliveira Meloat 80'minutes
- 19El Haddadi
- 11Dembélé
Substitutes
- 8Ramos de Oliveira Melo
- 12Rafinha
- 15Lenglet
- 20Roberto
- 26Aleñá
- 28Puig
- 30Peña
- Referee:
- Mario Melero López
Match Stats
Home TeamCultural LeonesaAway TeamBarcelona
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home23
- Away9