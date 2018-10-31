Copa del Rey: Clement Lenglet heads in late Barcelona winner at third-tier Cultural Leonesa

Lenglet scored his first goal for Barcelona since joining in the summer from Sevilla

Barcelona needed an injury-time winner from Clement Lenglet to edge past third division side Cultural Leonesa in the first leg of their Copa del Rey tie.

The last-32 game looked set to be a goalless draw, but French defender Lenglet headed home his first Barca goal from Ousmane Dembele's free-kick.

Barca, winners of the cup for the last four seasons, saw midfielder Sergi Samper limp off in the first half.

The second leg takes place at the Nou Camp on 5 December.