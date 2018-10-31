Serie A: AC Milan beat Genoa to move up to fourth

From the section

Romagnoli was appointed AC Milan captain in the summer after Leonardo Bonucci returned to Juventus

AC Milan moved up to fourth in Serie A courtesy of captain Alessio Romagnoli's injury-time winner against Genoa.

Manager Gennaro Gattuso had said after last week's 2-1 Europa League home defeat by Real Betis that the future of his job was "under discussion".

But the 18-time league champions backed up Sunday's 3-2 win over Sampdoria by collecting another three points.

Suso had put Milan ahead, but Romagnoli scored an own goal, before making amends at the other end late on.

Milan, though, are 10 points adrift of unbeaten leaders Juventus after 10 games.