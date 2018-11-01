Jamaal Lascelles: Newcastle United captain signs new contract until 2024

Jamaal Lascelles impressed manager Rafael Benitez with his leadership skills

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has signed a new contract, committing to the Premier League club until 2024.

The 24-year-old has skippered the side since 2016, when he was given the captaincy by manager Rafael Benitez.

Lascelles told NUFC TV he was "over the moon", adding: "We now need to give the fans what they deserve."

Newcastle finished 10th last season but are yet to win a league game this campaign and are 19th in the table.

Lascelles joined the club from Nottingham Forest in August 2014 and has since made 112 appearances, scoring eight goals.

