Jamaal Lascelles: Newcastle United captain signs new contract until 2024
-
- From the section Newcastle
Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has signed a new contract, committing to the Premier League club until 2024.
The 24-year-old has skippered the side since 2016, when he was given the captaincy by manager Rafael Benitez.
Lascelles told NUFC TV he was "over the moon", adding: "We now need to give the fans what they deserve."
Newcastle finished 10th last season but are yet to win a league game this campaign and are 19th in the table.
Lascelles joined the club from Nottingham Forest in August 2014 and has since made 112 appearances, scoring eight goals.