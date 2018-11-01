Irish FA hopes to stage 2021 Super Cup match at Windsor Park

From the section

A major redevelopment of the Windsor Park ground was completed in 2016

The Irish Football Association has launched another bid to host the Uefa Super Cup final at Windsor Park in Belfast.

Northern Ireland is one of four countries hoping to stage the 2021 meeting of the Champions League and Europa League winners.

The others are Belarus, Finland and Ukraine.

Two cities are bidding to stage the 2021 Champions League final - Munich and St Petersburg.

Northern Ireland's national stadium lost out to Istanbul in the contest to host the the 2019 Super Cup.

Windsor Park, home of Irish Premiership club Linfield, has a capacity of 18,614 for football matches.

In August, 24,000 attended the boxing bill featuring Carl Frampton's win over Luke Jackson.

In 2011, the Europa League final between Portuguese teams Porto and Braga was played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The Irish FA, having expressed an interest in the 2021 Super Cup, must have its final bid dossier submitted by 15 February, 2019.